Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Lowered to GBX 1,400 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,420 ($17.94) to GBX 1,400 ($17.68) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.95) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.89) to GBX 1,610 ($20.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,574 ($19.88).

PRU stock opened at GBX 868.80 ($10.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 860.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 814 ($10.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 883.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 987.82.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

