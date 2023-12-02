Qtum (QTUM) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, Qtum has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00007974 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $323.90 million and approximately $34.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,105.37 or 0.05429283 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00056755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00024696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015821 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

