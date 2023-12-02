Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Director David Lamond Acquires 14,378 Shares

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) Director David Lamond purchased 14,378 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $13,515.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,222,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,957.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
David Lamond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 29th, David Lamond acquired 14,378 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,090.44.
Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QNCX opened at $0.96 on Friday. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics
Quince Therapeutics Company Profile
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.
