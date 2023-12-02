Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Director David Lamond Acquires 14,378 Shares

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) Director David Lamond purchased 14,378 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $13,515.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,222,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,957.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 29th, David Lamond acquired 14,378 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,090.44.

NASDAQ:QNCX opened at $0.96 on Friday. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $81,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

