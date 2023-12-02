Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) CEO Talat Imran Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) CEO Talat Imran bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,382.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rani Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ RANI opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.
Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RANI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rani Therapeutics
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rani Therapeutics
- Stock Average Calculator
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.