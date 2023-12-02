Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) CEO Talat Imran Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) CEO Talat Imran bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,382.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RANI opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

