Raymond James Cuts Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Price Target to C$1.00

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Lumina Gold Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of CVE:LUM opened at C$0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$158.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.45. Lumina Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.41.
About Lumina Gold
