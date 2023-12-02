Raymond James Cuts Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Price Target to C$1.00

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumina Gold Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of CVE:LUM opened at C$0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$158.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.45. Lumina Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.41.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

