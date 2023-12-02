RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) CFO Kevin D. Miller Sells 8,506 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 8,506 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $229,747.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,220,602.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RCM Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RCMT opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 63.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on RCM Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 123,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in RCM Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

