Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 236 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 320.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $465.74 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $417.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.85.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

