Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,870 Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TUA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 61,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $22.71 on Friday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.