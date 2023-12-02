Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $690.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $597.11 and a 200-day moving average of $572.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $694.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.43.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

