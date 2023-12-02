Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

