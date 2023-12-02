Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 786 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE FCX opened at $39.24 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

