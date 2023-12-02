Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $135,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Performance

FLHY opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1174 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

