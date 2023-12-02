Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,061 ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of ProShares Short Financials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Financials during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Financials during the first quarter worth about $502,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Financials in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Short Financials by 677.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 92,419 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short Financials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,626,000.

ProShares Short Financials Stock Down 0.7 %

SEF stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. ProShares Short Financials has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

ProShares Short Financials Company Profile

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

