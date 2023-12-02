Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 597,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after acquiring an additional 260,266 shares in the last quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,402,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,307,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 113,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 96,521 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

