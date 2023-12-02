Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $205,999,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.61.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $549.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $562.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

