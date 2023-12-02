Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,669 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 722.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 745,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 654,484 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 440,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 44,376 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,629,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $255,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,565 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 141,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in General Motors by 3,327.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 205,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 199,641 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.37 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

