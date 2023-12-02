Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 574 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $81.54 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

