Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

