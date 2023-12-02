Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 983 Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TACK. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,277 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 265,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 119,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 257,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000.

Get Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF alerts:

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TACK opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of -0.55. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Company Profile

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.