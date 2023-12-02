Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,045.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $903.52.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $814.86 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $812.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $784.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,138 shares of company stock worth $2,575,126. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

