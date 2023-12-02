Reviewing Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) & Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers 22.40% 10.80% 6.37% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $1.44 billion 1.57 $566.00 million $2.16 10.14 Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.02 $12.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Caravelle International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Risk and Volatility

Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Star Bulk Carriers and Caravelle International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Caravelle International Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels. The company also provides vessel management services. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

