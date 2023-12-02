Reviewing Lendway (LDWY) & Its Competitors

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lendway to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lendway and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A Lendway Competitors 236 484 628 18 2.31

Profitability

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 45.41%. Given Lendway’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lendway has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Lendway and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15% Lendway Competitors -49.18% -68.70% -17.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lendway and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $18.80 million $10.05 million 4.26 Lendway Competitors $1.19 billion $237.77 million 2.64

Lendway’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lendway. Lendway is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Lendway has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Lendway Company Profile

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

