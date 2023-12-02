Reviewing Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SVB Financial Group and Washington Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 2 5 4 0 2.18 Washington Trust Bancorp 1 0 1 0 2.00

SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $271.82, indicating a potential upside of 1,358,990.91%. Given SVB Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Washington Trust Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76% Washington Trust Bancorp 15.08% 11.44% 0.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Washington Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $6.21 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.00 Washington Trust Bancorp $257.07 million 1.91 $71.68 million $3.00 9.62

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Washington Trust Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank is a commercial bank, which offers products and services provided by the bank and its subsidiaries to commercial clients in key innovation markets. Silicon Valley Bank provides solutions to the financial needs of commercial clients through credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other services. The SVB Private segment is the private bank and wealth management segment of the bank. It provides a range of personal financial solutions for consumers, and offers a customized suite of private banking services, including mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, other secured and unsecured lending products, and vineyard development loans, as well as planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family offices, finan

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer; and offers variable annuities and college savings plans. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

