River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,823,000 after buying an additional 3,125,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 5.9 %

VSCO traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.53. 4,002,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.90%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

