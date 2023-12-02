River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Zillow Group by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Zillow Group by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. 767,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,496. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $305,556.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,568.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $305,556.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,568.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,836 shares of company stock worth $2,630,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

