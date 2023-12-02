River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 208,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 538.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 574,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 484,275 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 220,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $11.33. 32,077,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,161,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

