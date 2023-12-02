River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.93% of LL Flooring worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 4,306.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 586,048 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 290.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 518,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 386,001 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LL Flooring by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 385,570 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LL Flooring by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 384,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL Flooring Stock Up 2.3 %

LL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 234,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,582. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LL Flooring in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

