River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.26 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock valued at $165,344,853. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.44.

NYSE:CRM traded up $8.10 on Friday, reaching $260.00. 14,538,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.91.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

