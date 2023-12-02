River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,224 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $958,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,852 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,709,367 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,359,646,000 after purchasing an additional 673,845 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,800 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in SEA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,698,142 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $406,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,386,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,411,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,103,958. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. KGI Securities downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. CICC Research cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEA

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.