River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 71,690 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,690 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $42,093,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,603,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,222,000 after buying an additional 2,684,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.22. 16,674,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.12 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

