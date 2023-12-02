River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,024,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,823. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

