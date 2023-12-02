River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.71.

Boeing Trading Up 1.0 %

BA stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,956,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.98. The company has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $172.85 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

