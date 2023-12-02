River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 130 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.24. 3,007,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,188,052 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.