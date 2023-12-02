Robert Fauber Sells 2,546 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moody's alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $893,034.96.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66.

On Friday, October 13th, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88.

On Friday, September 29th, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78.

On Friday, September 15th, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $371.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.04. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $371.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,217,000 after buying an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Moody’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.