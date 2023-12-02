Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 116.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 714.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,799 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in DISH Network by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DISH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

DISH Network Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of DISH opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

