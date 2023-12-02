Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock worth $1,804,905. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.