Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $248,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $42.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.