Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $157.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.06 and a 200-day moving average of $141.37.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

