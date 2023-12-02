Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,316,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 153,911 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 95.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 148,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 53,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 43,397 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

