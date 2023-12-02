Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,280 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,643,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $335.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

