Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $328,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GJUN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $262,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GJUN opened at $31.00 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

