Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Matterport by 15.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 37,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,144,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,972 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Matterport by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,916,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 265,054 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of MTTR opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $822.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 135.23%. The firm had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

MTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Matterport from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 100,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $262,260.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,395.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 63,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $165,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 835,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,926.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 100,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $262,260.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,395.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,261 shares of company stock valued at $649,321 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Articles

