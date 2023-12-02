Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $45.40 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.98%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

