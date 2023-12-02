Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 565.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,309,000 after buying an additional 56,165 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 46.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 431.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $181.98 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

