Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

