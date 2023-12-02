Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,875 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,511 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

