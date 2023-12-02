Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,241,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $20,522,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $17,776,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after buying an additional 303,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,334,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.11 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

