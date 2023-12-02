Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 546 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $467.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $472.09.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
