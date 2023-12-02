Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Short Interest Update

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,780,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 24,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

Shares of HOOD opened at $9.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 661,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,119,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 606,175 shares of company stock worth $5,865,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

