Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.97) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 178.50 ($2.25).

LON RR opened at GBX 276.70 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,344.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 193.04. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276 ($3.49).

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £1,821.12 ($2,300.27). In other news, insider Wendy Mars bought 813 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £1,821.12 ($2,300.27). Also, insider Angela Strank acquired 18,188 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,653.24 ($62,717.24). Insiders have acquired a total of 145,119 shares of company stock valued at $36,403,712 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

